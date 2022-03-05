GARY, Ind. (WANE) – Two drivers were injured and one driver was arrested after an early morning crash on the highway.

Around 4:35 a.m., police responded to a crash eastbound on I-80 at the 7.4 mile-marker, near the Grant Street exit. The investigation found a 2014 Kia Forte driven by Sophia Settle, 28, of Hammond was traveling eastbound in the left lane when it rear-ended a 2002 Ford F-150. Both vehicles lost control and spun out.

The Kia then hit a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The drivers of the Monte Carlo and the F-150 were taken to the hospital for reported pain.

Police said Settle refused both medical treatment and a certified chemical test for intoxication. She was then taken to the Lake County Jail.

Settle is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The left three lanes of I-80 were blocked off near the scene for a period of time.