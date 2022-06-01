Demond White

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A joint operation between two police drug units lead to the arrest of an Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine.

The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force teamed up to arrest 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson, on multiple felony counts, according to a state police media release.

On Wednesday, troopers pulled White over while he drove a gray Cadillac at the intersection of Scatterfield Road and 9th Street in Anderson. they also served him with multiple warrants for his arrest, police said.

White faces two Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine, one Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He is being held in Madison County Jail without bond.