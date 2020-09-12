Drought, water releases shrink Indiana lake, pinch economy

Boats sit well above the water level of the Tippecanoe River on a man-made canal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Monticello, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The seasonal economy along a northern Indiana lake that’s a popular boating destination is feeling a pinch as the lake continues to shrink following weeks of scant rainfall and water releases required to protect federally endangered mussels.

Boaters, tubers and water skiers typically fill Lake Freeman each Labor Day weekend. But that wasn’t the case last weekend and the lake is now down about four feet, hindering boating.

The Monticello area is in the midst of a moderate drought, but that’s been heightened by water releases a federal agency requires to sustain endangered mussels.

Local officials are pressing for a compromise on those water releases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.