Drivers more likely to hit a deer in October thru January

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A deer grazes in a yard along a major city street in Bloomington, Ind. Aug. 17, 2010. (David Snodgress/Bloomington Herald-Times via AP)

According to State Farm Insurance, drivers are two to three times more likely to hit a deer in October through January.

U.S. drivers were less likely, 1 in 167, to have a claim involving a collision with deer, elk, moose, or caribou than they did the past year (1 in 162), according to the State Farm® annual deer collision study.

The company estimates collisions dropped slightly to 1.33 million in the U.S. between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018— down from 1.34 million in 2017. When crashes did occur, they were costly for drivers, with a national cost per claim average of $4,341, up from $4,179 in 2017.

West Virginia continues to top the list of states where an individual driver is most likely to run into a deer. Some good news for West Virginian's though, this year while West Virginia continues to be No. 1 on the top 10 list, the likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a deer was 1 in 46 — down three points from last year.

Montana (one in 57 chance of a crash), Pennsylvania (one in 63 chance of a crash), and Wisconsin also remain at the top of list. Rounding out the top 10 states where drivers are most likely to collide with large animals like deer, elk, moose or caribou are Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Mississippi. The months drivers are most likely to collide with a large animal in the U.S. are (in order) November, October, and December.