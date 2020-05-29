Drivers charged in weekend hit-and-run that killed 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two drivers are facing charges in a weekend collision that killed three teenage pedestrians in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Okadema Link and Shantiana Willis both face three counts of reckless homicide and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Link also faces three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and Willis is charged with three additional counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Killed in the collision about 1:30 a.m. Saturday were 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown. An affidavit says witnesses described two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed before colliding.

