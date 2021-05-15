Driver with suspended license crashes into another car, both vehicles totaled

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver traveling on CR 68 with a suspended license crashed with another vehicle totaling both cars on Saturday.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Nathaniel Runkle, 49, of Leo, was traveling west on CR 68 at the intersection of SR 3. Shane Youngkin, 46, of Kendallville, was traveling south on SR 3 at the intersection of CR 68. Runkle failed to yield the right of way to Youngkin and pulled into his path. The vehicles struck at a right angle, causing heavy damage and totaling both cars.

Youngkin and a front seat passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Three passengers that were in the backseat were not injured.

Runkle was not injured.