Driver struck and killed after getting out of vehicle following I-80/94 crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver who had gotten out of a minivan was killed Sunday morning in northwest Indiana after being struck by a car on I-80/94.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. in Lake County just east of the Indiana-Illinois state line.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver lost control of the minivan as it was heading east. The minivan struck the concrete median wall. With the minvan disabled, the driver got out and was standing on the passenger side when a car struck the driver and the minivan.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.