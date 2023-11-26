DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The driver of a 2001 Ford Mustang crashed into a guardrail going southbound on I-69 after the wintry weather caused him to lose control late Sunday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., Sergeant Bergdall with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash at the 329-mile marker. After Bergdall spoke with the driver, the driver believed he lost control of the Mustang because of the snow-covered road. The driver then struck the guardrail with the back of the car, and “sustained a facial laceration in the area of his left eye,” per the release.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.