Driver leads multiple agencies on pursuit

Two people were arrested Friday, after leading several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in southwest Indiana.

Authorities in Vigo and Clay counties arrested 29-year-old Wardell McClendon and 24-year-old Kdaijah Lanier for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle - a level six felony.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Jared Nicoson observed the two travelling westbound in a tan Chevrolet Corvette going 86 miles per hour in 70 mile per hour zone on Friday, April 19, around 4:15 p.m. The sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle, before losing sight of it.

Sergeant Nicoson later saw the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed again and attempted to stop it. After the vehicle fled again, the officer alerted other agencies in the area of the car. Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Kris Morris observed the vehicle in eastern Vigo County and attempted to stop the vehicle, but again it refused.

Later 911 dispatchers received a call that a tan Corvette had driven behind a citizen's house and the passenger in the car offered them money to hide them from the police.

Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Nicoson observed fresh tire tracks in the grass at a cemetary near the Vigo and Clay county lines. He found the vehicle hidden behind some trees and arrested the passenger, Lanier, who told him that the driver had left the area on foot. Around 6:45 p.m., Clay County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jamie Switzer found and arrested the driver, McClendon, just east of the cemetary.

A records check indicated that McClendon was wanted out of Georgia for multiple charges including aggrevated assualt against a law enforcement officer and credit card fraud.

A records check of Lanier indicated she was wanted out of Alabama for check forgery.

Both subjects were taken to the Clay County Justice Center, where they are currently being detained.