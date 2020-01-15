Driver killed trying to find interstate exit in dense fog

Photo of SUV that was struck from behind by a semi on I-65 in northwest Indiana on January 14, 2020 provided by Indiana State Police.

REMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Investigators believe dense fog played a role in a crash involving a semi and an SUV on I-65 in northwest Indiana Tuesday evening according to Indiana State Police.

The crash took place just after 9:30 p.m. in Jasper County when the driver of the SUV was approaching the U.S. 24 exit in the southbound lanes. Verlon Curran, 69, of Monticello had slowed down to find the exit when a semi struck his SUV from behind.

Curran and a passenger were taken to a hospital where Curran was pronounced dead.

The news release from Indiana State Police did not indicate if the semi driver, identified as Dimitri Cojocar, 27, of Federal Way, Washington was hurt in the crash.