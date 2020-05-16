Driver killed, passenger injured when car slams into tree Friday evening in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Muncie man died and his passenger suffered life threatening injuries when the car they were in crashed into a tree Friday evening in Henry County.

According to Indiana State Police, shortly after 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to SR 38 at W. CR 100 N. for a report of a single vehicle crash just east of the town of Cadiz. Henry County Deputies and Troopers arrived to find a 2014 Chevrolet Impala off the southwest side of SR 38 in a small grove of trees.

The early investigation by Trooper Thomas Ratliff indicates that the Chevrolet Impala was west bound on SR 38 at a high rate of speed when it left the right (north) side of the road, The driver, Aaron Lee Hassett, 33, of Muncie, then over corrected and steered the Impala back across the road, where it left the south side of SR 38 striking a tree with such force the engine was knocked out of the vehicle. The driver, Aaron Hassett, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

His passenger, a 30-year-old man from Muncie was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis with life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing, with ISP Crash Reconstruction Investigators assisting.

The crash had SR 38 closed at the scene from around 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Trooper Ratliff was assisted at the scene by Troopers Garcia, Burns and Sergeant Dave Clayton and by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County EMS and Cadiz Fire.