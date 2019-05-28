Driver injured after rear-ending school bus in Miami County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of a Chrysler minivan stuck under a school bus on May 28, 2019 in Miami County provided by Indiana State Police.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) More than a dozen students avoided being hurt after the school bus they were riding in was rear-ended by a minivan Tuesday morning in Miami, County, Indiana.

The crash took place just after 7:30 a.m. on State Road 18.

According to Indiana State Police, the bus was headed west when it stopped in front of a home to pick up a student. As the student boarded the bus, it was struck from behind by the minivan.

None of the 18 students on board the bus or the driver were hurt.

The driver of the minivan, Sarah Watson, 28, of Galveston was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to her arms and legs.

Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol as being a factor in the crash.

The bus is from the Maconaquah School Corporation.