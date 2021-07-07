Driver hospitalized after becoming pinned under a fully-loaded log trailer in southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after becoming pinned under a fully-loaded log trailer Wednesday.

Around 3:15 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers and officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the intersection of S.R. 56 and Old 56, just east of Salem, on reports of a crash.

When officers and first responders arrived, they found a gray Pontiac G6, driven by Clay Thomas Ingram, 33, of Salem, partially pinned underneath the rear of a fully-loaded log trailer, driven by Mark Anthony Hicks, 28, of Pekin.

Ingram was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. Police said he was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hicks was not injured in the collision.

After the preliminary investigation, officers report that the semi was traveling eastbound on .S.R 56 and slowing to turn north onto Old 56. As the truck slowed for the turn, the Pontiac G6 came up behind the semi and crashed into the trailer.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.