Driver going wrong way on I-65 leads to deadly, multi-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed after a driving the wrong way on I-65, leading to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police say they began receiving emergency calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way just after 1 a.m. Soon after, more calls about a serious crash began coming in.

Preliminary investigation determined a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Christopher Kattman of Greenwood Indiana, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 and struck an SUV head-on. Two other vehicles were struck after the initial impact.

At the scene, police found Kattman trapped, unresponsive and unconscious. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police also found one adult driver was trapped, but alert and conscious. That person was transported by a medical helicopter to a hospital. Another person in another vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

All tests to determine if alcohol was a factor in this crash are currently pending.

While on the scene of this crash, police also discovered two other alleged drunk drivers driving near the scene. Both drivers were arrested.