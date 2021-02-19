Driver dead after vehicle is pinned under semi on I-94

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is dead after his vehicle became pinned under a semi on I-94 Thursday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center reports receiving multiple 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 16.1.

The preliminary investigation discovered that a gray Toyota Prius had driven through the snow that was in-between the ramp from the Indiana Toll Road and I-94. This caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle spun into the path of the semi. The semi hit the driver’s side door. After hitting the Prius, troopers report that the semi sideswiped a Chrysler van. All three vehicles came to a rest against the median barrier.

The driver of the Prius, John Miller, 81, of Portage, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the semi and Chrysler van sustained minor injuries.