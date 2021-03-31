Driver dead after semi leaves road, crashes into trees in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old semi driver is dead after his semi left the road and crashed into multiple trees.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., Dubois County Sheriffs Department and an Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist responded to a crash on S.R. 161 near Holland.

Trooper Andrew Watson’s preliminary investigation reports that a semi was heading southbound on S.R. 161 when the semi left the roadway for unknown reasons. It came to final rest on the east side of the road after hitting several trees.

The driver, James Daniel Burchell Jr., 45, of Washington, was the only occupant of the semi, the press release said. He was declared deceased at the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the following agencies: Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Holland Volunteer Fire Department, and Dubois County EMS.