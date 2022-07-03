PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed the driver of a semitrailer.

Around 8:25 a.m., troopers with the Putnamville Post responded to a crash on Interstate 70. The initial investigation found a 2001 Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36-mile marker when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and struck a guardrail.

The impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch fire. The driver died as a result of the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

There were no passengers in the semi.

ISP reported drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident.