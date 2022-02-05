Driver dead after car hits semi, catches fire on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is dead after their car crashed into a semi and became engulfed in flames Friday night.

At 11:28 p.m., 911 callers reported a car had struck the rear end of a semi on I-465 eastbound near Emerson Avenue. The car was smoking and stuck under the semi.

When first responders arrived, they found the car fully engulfed in flames under the semi. Firefighters extinguished the flames and removed the remains of an adult driver from the car. There were no passengers in the car.

The initial investigation found that a semi had mechanical issues and was waiting for a repair service on the right shoulder. The driver of an eastbound car left the road for unknown reasons and hit the rear end of the semi. The car caught fire, and the driver was trapped inside.

Investigators do not believe the road condition was a factor in the crash.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine positive identification of the driver before releasing the name.

The crash is under investigation.