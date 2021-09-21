Driver crashes, wedged under semi in NE Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) – A crash left a driver wedged under a semi trailer before he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 1:45 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on I-65 southbound at the 246.8 mile-marker involving a semi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2010 Ford Focus was traveling southbound in the far left lane when the driver, Jaime L. Wheeler, 36, from Wheatfield, lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The Ford then hit a southbound semi’s trailer. Both vehicles came to a stop in the right lane.

The Ford was wedged under the trailer, ISP said. Wheeler was transported to a Crown Point hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash. However, speed too fast for the wet road conditions as well as the condition of the tires of the Ford were contributing factors in this crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours for crash scene cleanup and investigation.