Driver crashes into parked semi, dies on I-65 in east Indiana

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A person is dead after crashing into a parked semi on I-65 in western Indiana on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on the exit ramp from I-65 northbound to the rest park at the 196 mile marker, roughly 25 minutes north of Lafayette.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was attempting to exit I-65 northbound to the rest park. While exiting, the driver lost control of the car, ran off the east side of the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2013 International semi which was parked inside the rest park.

ISP said that the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.