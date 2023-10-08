TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken into custody and another died after a Jeep crashed into a guard rail and caught on fire on I-65 early this morning.

According to a press release, Indiana State Police were on the scene, northbound near the 170-mile marker, around 3:30 a.m.. A preliminary investigation made it known that a Jeep was traveling north when it ran off the road and overcorrected itself before crossing the interstate and hitting the guard rail. It then caught on fire. The passenger of the Jeep was pronounced dead on-site of the crash, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

The driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Max Vanegas of Indianapolis, ran from the scene. He was caught near the interstate and taken into custody. After further investigation, ISP believes Vanegas was driving under the influence. He was preliminarily charged on the following:

1. Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash – Level 3 Felony

2. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated Causing Death – Level 4 Felony

3. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated – Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

4. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor