Driver arrested for OWI after rear-ending ISP trooper

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say they arrested a man for Operating While Intoxicated after he rear-ended a state police trooper.

Sunday morning around 5:20 a.m., Trooper Justin Mears returned to his patrol car after assisting a Jeffersonville officer with a traffic stop. Because of that stop, Mears’ patrol car was parked on the shoulder of a roadway and had all of its emergency lights activated.

Seconds after he returned to his car, he was struck from behind when a vehicle traveling with no headlights struck the rear of his patrol car. Mears’ immediately checked on the driver’s condition, who was not injured. As a result of the investigation, Mears’ arrested the driver, Wendell Moore, 31, for Operating While Intoxicated as well as Possession of Marijuana. He was taken to the Clark County Jail.

No on was injured as a result of the collision.