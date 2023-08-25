POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Illinois man was arrested early Friday morning after speeding in a school zone while under the influence of alcohol.

Trooper Fulton was patrolling a school zone on State Road 62 at Marr’s Elementary School when he made a traffic stop. The 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by Jerome Abernathy, 34 of Crete, IL, was driving 81 mph in a posted 45 mph school zone and nearly collided with the rear of another vehicle.

During the stop, Abernathy showed signs of impairment, along with failing field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed that Abernathy had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .16%. Abernathy was arrested and taken to Posey County jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Abernathy was arrested on charges of;