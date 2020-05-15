Driver appeals conviction in fatal school bus crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — An appeal filed by an Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children crossing a highway to board a school bus contends the state didn’t present enough evidence that she was criminally reckless.
A brief filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals argues the state didn’t prove Alyssa Shepherd acted recklessly as opposed to negligently.
A Fulton County jury convicted Shepherd of three counts of reckless homicide and other charges. A judge sentenced her to four years in prison.
The October 2018 crash near Rochester killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, and seriously injured a fourth child.
