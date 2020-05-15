Driver appeals conviction in fatal school bus crash

FILE – This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. (Indiana State Police via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — An appeal filed by an Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children crossing a highway to board a school bus contends the state didn’t present enough evidence that she was criminally reckless.

A brief filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals argues the state didn’t prove Alyssa Shepherd acted recklessly as opposed to negligently.

A Fulton County jury convicted Shepherd of three counts of reckless homicide and other charges. A judge sentenced her to four years in prison.

This undated family photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. (Elgin Ingle via AP)

The October 2018 crash near Rochester killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, and seriously injured a fourth child.

