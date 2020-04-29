Dozens of vehicles circle northern Indiana prison in protest

WESTVILLE, Ind. (The Times) — Dozens of motor vehicles circled the Westville Correctional Facility in a protest over the treatment of inmates during a coronavirus outbreak that has reached inside the northern Indiana prison’s walls.
Vehicles circled the prison and honked horns Tuesday. The Westville facility in LaPorte County has far outpaced other Indiana prisons in the number of coronavirus cases.
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Tuesday 143 positive tests among inmates and 36 among correctional officers. DOC spokesman Dave Bursten placed the number of vehicles taking part in the protest at more than 70.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
