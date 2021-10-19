Dozens of cats rescued from Muncie home; several in need of emergency veterinary care

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Muncie Police Department in rescuing dozens of cats in an alleged severe neglect situation at a residence in Muncie, Ind. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo by Kirsten Peek/The HSUS)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) Dozens of cats were removed Tuesday morning from what’s described as filthy and deplorable conditions inside a home in Muncie.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, a search and seizure warrant was served at 9 a.m. on the 1,500 square foot home. Many of the cats rescued were in need of veterinary care due to upper respiratory infections, skin conditions, injuries and malnutrition.

“These cats are suffering—I haven’t seen animals living in conditions like this before. Walking around, you have to be careful not to slip in the layers of filth. These cats are gentle, sweet and crave attention,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful to the City of Muncie for intervening.

The home where the cats were living will be condemned, and despite the conditions, the humane society said several of the cats were eager for attention and followed rescuers throughout the building.

Muncie officials requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property. The cats were surrendered by the property resident and will eventually be available for adoption through shelter and rescue partners after their immediate needs are addressed.

“This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement,” said Chief Nathan Sloan of the Muncie Police Department. “We are all thankful for the Humane Society of the United States’ significant contribution to this effort that enabled us to help these animals.”