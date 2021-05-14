DOR reminds Hoosiers that tax filing deadline is Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is remind Hoosier taxpayers to file and pay their individual income tax returns by the Monday deadline.

“The DOR team is available and ready to serve,” said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “With the end of the individual tax filing season approaching, we want to remind Hoosiers to meet this important filing and payment deadline.”

Individuals who are not able to file by Monday can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15 and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15.

It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by Monday to avoid penalties and interest.

For customers who need to make or schedule a payment, the DORpay system is a convenient and secure way to verify, make or cancel scheduled payments online. To access this service, visit dorpay.dor.in.

More information regarding individual income tax filing and payments can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov.