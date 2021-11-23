Donations continue to be needed for Camp Atterbury evacuees

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is calling on Hoosiers to donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury.
Over 1.5 million new items in their original packaging have been donated to Camp Atterbury so far, the department said. Currently the following items are needed:
- Closed-toed shoes in all sizes
- Men’s pants in various sizes
- Bras
- Bottle brushes
- Fingernail clippers
Several Indiana National Guard armories serve as collection sites for Operation Allies Welcome. The department said that the locations have changed in recent weeks.
Beginning Monday, the following collection sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825
- South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613
- Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804
- Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150
- Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203
For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.
Indiana residents who are interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at: