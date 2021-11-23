Donations continue to be needed for Camp Atterbury evacuees

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is calling on Hoosiers to donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury.

Over 1.5 million new items in their original packaging have been donated to Camp Atterbury so far, the department said. Currently the following items are needed:

Closed-toed shoes in all sizes

Men’s pants in various sizes

Bras

Bottle brushes

Fingernail clippers

Several Indiana National Guard armories serve as collection sites for Operation Allies Welcome. The department said that the locations have changed in recent weeks.

Beginning Monday, the following collection sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804

Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150

Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203

For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

Indiana residents who are interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at: