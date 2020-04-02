Donate Life Month Events Going Virtual in the Wake of COVID-19

The following is a release from the Indiana Donor Network:

INDIANAPOLIS – Donate Life Indiana and its corporate partners Indiana Donor Network and VisionFirst are issuing a virtual call to action to mark National Donate Life Month in April. As donation and transplantation professionals continue their lifesaving work in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Hoosiers are invited to join the organizations online to help honor those who have given the gift of life and to consider their own donation decisions.

April 17 is National Blue and Green Day, when businesses and individuals can champion the causes of donation and transplantation by displaying the Donate Life colors of blue and green. While all in-person events have been cancelled statewide, Hoosiers can still show their support by posting images and videos of their blue and green to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network will use the following hashtags in April: #DonateLifeIN and #NDLM.

Indiana Donor Network also encourages donor families to submit memorial tributes to their loved ones online at IndianaDonorNetwork.org/GOLC. The tributes will be used to honor donor heroes at the annual Gift of Life Celebration. Typically held in April, this year’s ceremony, along with Indiana Donor Network’s Color the Canal event, will now take place July 26, with more details to come.

Additional National Donate Life Month digital resources such as Snapchat filters, coloring sheets and garden signs can be found at IndianaDonorNetwork.org/NDLM.

Additional Details:

Right now, more than 1,300 Hoosiers are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and 113,000 people are waiting nationwide.

Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list and tragically, 20 people die each day because the organ they needed did not become available in time.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 people through tissue and cornea donation.