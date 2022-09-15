FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (WANE) — The Justice Department filed a proposed consent decree Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to resolve a lawsuit against the Town of Clarksville, Indiana, for allegedly violating Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The lawsuit alleged the town’s police department unlawfully revoked a job offer to a qualified candidate because of his HIV diagnosis.

According to the DOJ, the man had been working for the town’s police department as a volunteer reserve officer for over a year and was fully qualified to work as a police officer.

“No individual should be subject to employment discrimination based on their HIV status,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

Under the terms of the consent decree, which must be approved by the court, Clarksville will revise its policies and procedures regarding employment-related medical examinations and will train relevant personnel on the requirements of Title I of the ADA.

The consent decree also states Clarksville will pay $150,000 in damages to the complainant and provide the complainant with an affidavit that makes clear to future employers that his termination by the town was through no fault of his own.