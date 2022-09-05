FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (WANE) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) entered a settlement agreement Thursday with the Indiana State Board of Nursing (ISBN) to resolve claims it violated Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The settlement agreement ensures that nurses who take medication to treat opioid use disorder can remain on their medication when participating in the Indiana State Nursing Assistance Program.

The program assists in rehabilitating and monitoring nurses with substance use disorders and is often required for these nurses to maintain an active license or have one reinstated.

“Indiana may not deny individuals life-saving medications, including medications that treat opioid use disorder, based on stereotypes and misinformation,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

As part of the settlement agreement, the ISBN agreed to revise its written policies to ensure nurses taking prescribed medications for opioid abuse disorder are not subjected to discriminatory conditions or terms.

The ISBN also agreed to pay $70,000 in damages and report periodically on its compliance to the United States.