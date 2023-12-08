INDIANAPOLIS — Two 27-year-old Indy parents were sentenced to decades in federal prison for their roles in sexually exploiting and assaulting their 18-month-old baby.

According to court documents, Tristan Mullins and Desley McLemore were the parents of an infant. From at least 2019 through January 2022, both were in an off-and-on dating relationship.

In June 2020, McLemore birthed a child who primarily lived with her. Mullins also had periodic visits with the baby, both at his home and McLemore’s.

Beginning in December 2021, during times when each defendant had physical custody of the baby, they sexually abused the baby, producing over 98 videos and images of explicit conduct.

The Department of Justice release said on Jan. 18, 2022, Indianapolis metro police received a tip from Google after the couple reportedly uploaded files depicting their abuse of their child. Both were arrested by law enforcement.

Both Mullins and McLemore admitted to their conduct. Mullins admitted to sharing the abusive material via Kik, Facebook, Snapchat and adult porn websites.

Mullins also wrote “extremely graphic and crude captions and commentary” for the videos sent to others.

The couple pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child by a parent or guardian and transportation of child sexual abuse material.

Mullins was sentenced to 60 years followed by 15 years of probation. McLemore was sentenced to 30 years followed by life on probation.

“Babies are precious and vulnerable, and most parents have an instinctual desire to protect them from harm. Tristan Mullins and Desley McLemore’s instead chose to exploit their baby in the most cruel and unimageable ways before she was even old enough to walk or speak,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“The people responsible for these monstrous crimes will now spend decades in federal prison where they cannot exploit another child. Our community is safer thanks to the dedication and talents of our ICAC task force, law enforcement partners, and federal prosecutors, who responded immediately to stop the abuse and save this child.”

“The pursuit of those who choose to victimize children is some of the most important work we are doing as an agency,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Adams, of the U. S. Secret Service’s Indianapolis Field Office. “The Secret Service is a proud member of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and want to thank the FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for their partnership in this investigation.”

“The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force remains vigilant and dedicated to protecting society’s most vulnerable victims, our children. Parents and caretakers who violate the sanctity of trust by failing to protect their children and sexually exploiting them for their benefit will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted,” said Christopher Cecil, Commander of the Indiana ICAC.

The FBI, U.S. Secret Service, IMPD and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this case.

The judge ordered Mullins to pay $30,500 to the victim and others and McLemore to pay $20,000 in restitution to the child.