INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Eric Doden for Governor campaign recently released Doden’s plan for “zero-cost adoption” if he is elected governor.

Doden, a republican and the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said if he is elected as governor, he would aim to make sure there is support to “enable long term adoption success” in the state.

While Indiana has seen improvement in the number of adoptions in recent years, Doden said the national average cost of a foster care adoption is $2,744. In Doden’s plan, officials said he aims for the state to have no cost for public adoption.

In a plan posted to his campaign website, Doden said he aims to accomplish this goal by partnering with the private sector, philanthropy groups as well as the faith community to establish a zero cost adoption fund. This fund would initially be seeded with $100 million in state funds and be “supplemented in perpetuity by private-sector contributions.”

Doden also said he would aim to revise Indiana law to prohibit courts from postponing a pending adoption when the child’s parent(s) continually fail to appear in court. Doden would also revise Indiana law to focus Indiana adoption credits on hard to place children, incentivizing the placement of these children in homes with “caring families.”

The desired outcome of this policy, according to the plan, would be to cut in half the number of Hoosier children growing up in the foster care system within eight years. Doden also hopes to make adoption the preferred alternative to abortion.

Ultimately, Doden hopes this plan would provide a stable home environment for adoptees, as well as better access to mental and physical health care which would lead to higher levels of educational personal success. Doden said he expects this plan to reduce the long term public costs of foster care.

“As a Christian, I am 100 percent pro-life and will always defend the dignity of all life,” Doden said on his campaign website. “As Governor, we will work tirelessly to find permanent loving homes for the 13,000 children who are currently in our foster care system. By implementing our zero-cost adoption plan, we will reduce both the financial and bureaucratic barriers to potential adoptive families.”

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

According to previous reports, the first day a candidate can officially file declaration of candidacy is Jan. 10, 2024, according to the Indiana Election Division.