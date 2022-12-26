(WANE) — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources offered a warning and some tips on how to handle frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in Indiana during winter.

Although the DNR warns “no ice is safe ice,” the organization also said ice that is at least 4 inches thick is recommended for ice fishing, and riding a snowmobile on ice is only recommended for ice that is at least 5 inches thick.

The DNR also recommends not testing the thickness of ice alone and to make sure someone knows your whereabouts at all times.

It is also important to carry ice hooks or rope gear and wear a life jacket, according to the DNR.

Unlike lakes and ponds, rivers and streams covered with a layer of ice should be avoided no matter the conditions, according to the DNR.