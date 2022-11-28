(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced plans to stock around 1,500 rainbow trout into the Brookville Lake tailwater in southeast Indiana this week.

The tailwater is a 2-mile stretch of the East Fork of the Whitewater River that runs through Brookville Lake.

The DNR says the tailwater is cooler than most Indiana streams during the summer, which will give the trout more potential to survive and grow.

Approximately 1,500 rainbow trout and 2,600 brown trout are stocked into the tailwater annually, according to the DNR.

The DNR says the stocking provides a unique opportunity for anglers to target trout in southeast Indiana.

Trout fishing is catch-and-release for all Indiana rivers and streams from Jan. 1 to April 14, but the tailwater has special fishing regulations regarding brown trout.

Normally, inland trout species have a minimum length limit of 7 inches, but any brown trout from the tailwater under 18 inches are illegal to keep, according to the DNR.

The DNR says the stocked trout will average 9 inches in length.

The daily bag limit for trout in the tailwater also follows the rest of Indiana. The bag limit cannot exceed five trout, and there can be no more than one brown trout.