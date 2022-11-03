INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — To celebrate Veterans Day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced all veterans and active-duty military personnel will get free admission to any DNR-governed area in Indiana.

Free admission will be provided on Veterans Day to all DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road recreation areas.

“We appreciate the sacrifices and service of our veterans and active-duty military and look forward to recognizing them with a day to explore some of the best outdoor places in our state,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks.

This promotion also includes free admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.

Those who qualify should let the gate attendant at the property they visit know they are either a veteran or currently serving in the military.