(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday it will be increasing the number of Chinook salmon it puts in Lake Michigan starting next year.

The DNR currently stocks 225,000 Chinook salmon into Lake Michigan annually, but plans to increase that number to 275,000 starting in 2023.

According to the DNR, the decision is a result of seeing baitfish populations rebound after falling to an all-time low in the mid-2010s.

Although Ben Dickinson, the DNR’s Lake Michigan biologist, says the increased stock should benefit anglers, the situation will need to be monitored in case future adjustments are needed.

“Anglers should realize increasing stocking does increase predation pressure and may increase future risk to baitfish populations,” Dickinson said. “We will continue to closely watch the predator-prey balance to help ensure the long-term health of the fishery.”

In order to meet the new demand, Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton, Indiana obtained Chinook salmon eggs from Michigan.

“We’re grateful to our Michigan DNR partners for providing us with the opportunity to obtain eggs,” said Mixsawbah Hatchery Manager Rob Ackerson.

The fish from the eggs will spend up to three years in Lake Michigan before returning to their stocking sites as mature spawning adults in the fall.