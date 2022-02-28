(DNR) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery stocked 22,429 coho salmon averaging 8.02 inches into Trail Creek in northwest Indiana earlier this month.

The stocked salmon stocked this month will stay in streams until this coming spring, when they will migrate to Lake Michigan. They will spend one to two years there feeding and maturing until they return to the streams where they were stocked for spawning.

This stocking is in addition to the 54,139 coho that were stocked this past October into the Little Calumet River and the 29,457 coho that were stocked into Trail Creek.

Anglers should take care when fishing these areas. These fish are currently under the legal-size limit and are sensitive to being caught. If you are catching undersize coho, consider moving to a different area of the stream or try switching your method of fishing. These new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the northwest Indiana trout and salmon fishery.

For more information about Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery, visit on.IN.gov/mixsawbah-sfh.