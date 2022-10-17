(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana.

DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks.

The lakes that will be stocked are:

· Adams (LaGrange) · Pretty Lake (LaGrange) · Big Turkey (Steuben) · Simonton (Elkhart) · Crooked Lake (Steuben) · Sylvan Lake (Noble) · Clear Lake (Steuben) · Shriner Lake (Whitley) · Dewart (Kosciusko) · Winona Lake (Kosciusko) · Maxinkuckee (Marshall) · Wall Lake (LaGrange) · Pine/Stone Lakes (LaPorte) · Wolf Lake (Lake)

The fingerlings that will be stocked are 4 to 7 inches long. Adult walleye typically reach 14 inches in length after two years of growth and 16 inches by their third year, DNR said.

These walleye were purchased from Gollon Bait and Fish Farm and grown at Fawn River State Fish Hatchery.

DNR said the lakes that will be stocked were chosen because “the species’ natural reproduction is limited in these waters.” Fingerlings are stocked annually each fall in most locations.