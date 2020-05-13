INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a video detailing safety guidelines related to COVID-19 to follow during visits to DNR’s public lands.
These guidelines include things like visiting parks and public lands close to home, wearing a mask and bringing hand sanitizer with you, washing your hands frequently, avoiding crowded parking lots and not parking on the grass, and practicing social distancing and “carry-in, carry-out” with your trash and other items you bring with you.
In addition to YouTube, the video will be posted on DNR social media sites over the next few days.
The video features Indiana State Park staff, and even a bald eagle, the resident educational ambassador that travels the state for programs with the team from Hardy Lake’s Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center.
Keep up with related information at on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19, on social media, and at property gates and bulletin boards.
DNR releases safety guidelines video for state parks visitors
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a video detailing safety guidelines related to COVID-19 to follow during visits to DNR’s public lands.