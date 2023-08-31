Photo of a common wall lizard (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WANE) — Recent sightings of an invasive lizard species along the Ohio River have raised concerns for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR biologists and community members have recently observed common wall lizards living along the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg — which is west of Cincinnati, Ohio — and surrounding areas.

Although common wall lizards are not generally dangerous, the DNR is concerned that the species may outcompete native species for food and shelter.

The common wall lizard is a European species that first came to the U.S. in the 1950s after several of them were intentionally released in Cincinnati, according to the DNR.

According to the DNR, the common wall lizard has since populated much of the Cincinnati area, parts of northern Kentucky and areas of southwest Ohio.

The DNR believes more research is needed to understand how common wall lizards interact with the environment in southern Indiana, but any sightings and photographs of the lizards should be emailed to the DNR at HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.

Common wall lizards are roughly 5 to 8 inches in length and usually have a brown or gray back with spots on the sides, according to the DNR.

According to the DNR, common wall lizards are often found in urban and suburban areas where they inhabit stone walls, rubble heaps, degraded buildings, rocky hillsides and shoreline areas like the Ohio River.