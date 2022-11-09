(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday all DNR properties will have free admission on Black Friday, which is Nov. 25.

In addition to offering free admission, the DNR also announced a picnic package Hoosiers can win through the DNR’s Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

The INRF is the DNR’s official nonprofit and aims to celebrate Indiana’s natural legacy by raising funds to support the DNR and its programs.

The enter the competition, Hoosiers only need to sign up for the INRF e-newsletter.

The prize package is valued at nearly $360, and entries will be accepted through Nov. 26.