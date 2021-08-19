DNR probes death of black bear found in northern Indiana

BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — State wildlife officials are investigating after a black bear was found dead in far northern Indiana in one of only a handful of confirmed instances of the mammal in the state since the late 19th century.

Indiana Department of Natural Resource officials notified about the bear found its carcass Wednesday morning along S.R. 15 in the Elkhart County town of Bristol, near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road.

DNR mammologist Brad Westrich tells The Elkhart Truth that a necropsy will be performed to investigate how the bear died. He says this is only the fifth confirmed instance of a black bears in Indiana since 1871.