(WANE) — After announcing plans to stock more Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also plans to host two public meetings in January to discuss the stocking plan.

The first meeting will be Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Michigan City Fish and Game Club, and the second meeting will be Jan. 7 at the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club.

During the meetings, the DNR will also announce details of a plan for soliciting public input regarding future plans for Chinook salmon.

“We have a lot of dedicated and informed anglers, and we’d like to get their thoughts to help shape future stocking plans for 2023 and beyond to create the fishery that works best for all Indiana anglers,” said Ben Dickinson, the DNR’s Lake Michigan biologist.

The DNR announced in November the department will be increasing the number of Chinook salmon it stocks in Lake Michigan annually from 225,000 to 275,000.