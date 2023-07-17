(WANE) – Officers with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources have stocked walleye and saugeye in waterways including lakes in Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Walleye fry are now stocked in Wabash County’s Mississinewa Lake, along with other waters around the state including Bass Lake, Brookville Lake, Monroe Lake, Patoka Lake, and Shafer Lake.

Walleye fingerlings are now stocked in Kosciusko County’s Pike Lake, along with other waters around the state including Cagles Mill Lake, Lake of the Woods, Prairie Creek Reservoir, Shafer Lake, Summit Lake, and Tippecanoe River/Oakdale Dam.

Saugeye fingerlings are now stocked in Glenn Flint Lake, Huntingburg Lake, Koteewi Park Lake, and Sullivan Lake.

The statewide bag limit for walleye, sauger, and saugeye is six fish total per day, DNR said.

Every spring, DNR runs a program to spawn and stock these fish across multiple waterways for anglers to catch because there’s no natural reproduction of either kind of fish in most areas of the state, DNR explained.

Spawning operations organized at Brookville Lake in late March to early April resulted in 35.7 million fertilized walleye eggs, DNR said. The eggs yielded 24.3 million walleye fry (seven to 10-day-old fish, less than one inch long), 281,468 walleye fingerlings (average 1.4 inches), and 81,181 saugeye fingerlings (average 1.6 inches). Walleye fry were stocked at the end of April, and walleye and saugeye fingerlings were stocked in late May and early June. Additional walleye fingerlings are being held in state hatcheries to grow for fall stockings.

