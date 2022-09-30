INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With Indiana’s archery deer hunting season getting underway Saturday, October 1, and firearm hunting season starting November 12, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued some tips for hunters.

BUY YOUR DEER LICENSE NOW

For those who typically buy their licenses at a store, skip the long lines the day before the hunt and buy it now. Find a list of license retailers and be sure to check your license for accuracy before you leave the store.



If you plan to purchase your license online, log in to your Access Indiana account before the season begins—don’t risk delays due to technical difficulties.

Interested in harvesting multiple deer or hunting across multiple seasons? Consider buying a deer license bundle, which allows you to harvest up to three deer (only one may be antlered) during the Archery, Firearms, and Muzzleloader seasons.

HUNT ON ONE OF INDIANA’S PARTICIPATING PRIVATE PROPERTIES

Are you looking for a new place to hunt? Indiana Private Lands Access program (IPLA) has a new self-service sign-in system for hunters who want to hunt on private properties. Small game, deer, and waterfowl hunters can view available locations, photos, and maps, as well as property rules.

Hunt windows can be up to three days long, depending on when you register. The system resets at 8 p.m. ET on the final night of each 3-day cycle. Hunters can sign up for the same property only twice in a row. Be sure to sign up early during each window.

Game bird (pheasant and quail) and turkey hunts are still administered through the reserved hunt draw system.

As IPLA continues to work with private landowners, more properties will likely be added.

BONUS ANTLERLESS QUOTAS LOWERED IN 4 COUNTIES

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has affected the deer herd in Wayne, Union, Fayette, and Franklin counties this year. As a result, DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quotas in these four counties to a maximum of one.



This quota change will help DNR maintain the deer herd in these counties for future seasons.



Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may affect white-tailed deer to some degree every year. In many cases, the disease only affects small geographical areas, but can become widespread, affecting a larger-than-normal portion of the deer population.

DNR wants to hear about sick and dead deer displaying signs of EHD, which include swelling around the head and neck, weakness, excessive salivation, or wading in or around water. Report sick or dead wildlife here.