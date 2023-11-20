INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling all “passionate outdoor recreation enthusiasts” to apply for a position that would provide the DNR feedback on trail issues across the state.

The DNR is currently seeking five people to fill the vacant positions on the 15-member Trails Advisory Board (TAB).

The TAB is a voluntary board that advises the DNR on trail issues and works to share important trail information with Hoosiers.

The following TAB groups are currently up for grabs:

Bicyclists

Health

Off-Road Motorcyclists

Parks and Recreation Agencies

Water Trail Users

According to the DNR, nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide group related to the TAB group they would represent.

“It starts with a nomination, and people can self-nominate. They would just simply send in an email with their name and contact information,” said DNR Trails Coordinator Allen Hurst.

The DNR Division of State Parks will accept nominations from Dec. 1-30.

Board members will serve three-year terms and will attend quarterly meetings in locations throughout the state.

The DNR established the board June 3, 1994 as a result of the National Recreational Trails Fund Act , which required states to establish a recreational trail advisory board to be eligible for funding from the Recreational Trails Program.