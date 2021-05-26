DNR: Most pools at state parks to open Memorial Day weekend, looking for lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open Memorial Day weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches.
Pools opening as scheduled at:
- Clifty Falls state park
- McCormick’s Creek state park
- O’Bannon Woods state park
- Shakamak state park
- Versailles state park
- Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]).
- The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty
The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will be closed until mid-June, the DNR said. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open on Memorial Day. However, the wading pool will be not in operation. The delays are the result of supply chain issues.
The public pool at Turkey Run State Park will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards. The DNR said it is expected to open the first weekend in June. The public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.
The public pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks remain closed. The DNR announced this earlier in the year.
The DNR said applications are still being accepted for lifeguards. Positions are open to applicants age 15 and older. For more information, contact the nearest state park property. Phone numbers are at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.
Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will open this weekend:
- Chain O’Lakes state park
- Lincoln state park
- Ouabache state park
- Pokagon state park
- Potato Creek state park
- Summit Lake state park
- Whitewater Memorial state park
- Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs
- Brookville lake
- Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA)
- Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA)
- Hardy lake
- Mississinewa lake
- Monroe lake
- Patoka lake
- Salamonie lake
- Ferdinand State Forest
The DNR said the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) remain open for registered guests.