DNR: Most pools at state parks to open Memorial Day weekend, looking for lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open Memorial Day weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches.



Pools opening as scheduled at:

Clifty Falls state park

McCormick’s Creek state park

O’Bannon Woods state park

Shakamak state park

Versailles state park

Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]).

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty

The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will be closed until mid-June, the DNR said. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open on Memorial Day. However, the wading pool will be not in operation. The delays are the result of supply chain issues.

The public pool at Turkey Run State Park will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards. The DNR said it is expected to open the first weekend in June. The public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.

The public pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks remain closed. The DNR announced this earlier in the year.

The DNR said applications are still being accepted for lifeguards. Positions are open to applicants age 15 and older. For more information, contact the nearest state park property. Phone numbers are at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.

Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will open this weekend:

Chain O’Lakes state park

Lincoln state park

Ouabache state park

Pokagon state park

Potato Creek state park

Summit Lake state park

Whitewater Memorial state park

Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs

Brookville lake

Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA)

Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA)

Hardy lake

Mississinewa lake

Monroe lake

Patoka lake

Salamonie lake

Ferdinand State Forest

The DNR said the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) remain open for registered guests.

