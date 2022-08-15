CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) visited Clear Lake in Steuben County Aug. 4 after receiving multiple reports from residents of numerous dead fish.

After conducting an investigation, the DNR concluded there were approximately 500 dead fish in the lake, and the fish died from natural causes.

The DNR cited the recent weather, which has mostly been hot and dry, as well as the warm water temperatures as the main reasons the fish kill happened.

The fish kill’s threat to public health is considered very low at the time, but the DNR recommended using common sense when using natural waterways during periods of hot weather.

Biologists will continue to monitor Clear Lake in case anything changes.