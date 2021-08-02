DNR looking for volunteer hunters to help with deer management at state parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Division of State Parks is looking for volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall.

“Management hunts are carried out exclusively to achieve an ecological objective — to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries,” the DNR said.

Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered, the department said. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits.

The DNR said “Trophy hunting”, i.e., passing on does or smaller bucks to wait to take a larger buck, is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts and is strongly discouraged.

Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms only (i.e., any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana) include: Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Cave River Valley Natural Area.

Properties where hunting will be allowed by archery only (i.e., any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana) are Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks as well as Trine State Recreation Area.

The dates for hunting on these properties are Nov. 15–16 and Nov. 29–30.

Additional information and to apply, visit the Indiana government’s website. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9.